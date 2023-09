Ant moving out

When I was doing some gardening on the weekend I move a paving stone and disturbed an ants nest, they were not happy and promptly went to work moving all the eggs to a new safe home. It was fascinating to watch how quickly they worked. Of course I had to dash inside and get my camera to see if I could capture a close up of them, after about 50 photos, I had some success with one, not as sharp as I would've like it to be.