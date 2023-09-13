Previous
Daffodils are out by 365projectclmutlow
130 / 365

Daffodils are out

I went for a walk in a tree reserve and found all of the daffodils were out, they make a lovely show.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene and daffs, wonderful light too.
September 13th, 2023  
