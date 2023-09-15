Previous
Where to now? by 365projectclmutlow
132 / 365

Where to now?

Due to life getting in the way of my photography I missed posting yesterday ;-).
So thought I would follow on from the previous photo... Now they made it safely over the bridge, but where to next?
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Yao RL ace
They look like god send creature.
September 15th, 2023  
