Feather by 365projectclmutlow
135 / 365

Feather

I couldn't resist picking this feather up from the beach and bringing it home to photograph
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
so very delicate and dainty, beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2023  
