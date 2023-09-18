Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Feather
I couldn't resist picking this feather up from the beach and bringing it home to photograph
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
135
photos
35
followers
31
following
36% complete
Diana
ace
so very delicate and dainty, beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2023
