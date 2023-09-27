Sign up
144 / 365
Where the blossoms land
I spotted these fallen blossoms on a walk in the forest this afternoon, I thought they had landed so perfectly amongst the pine needles and other leaves on the forest floor.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Dawn
ace
Pretty
September 27th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Beautifully composed
Love the contrast of blossoms and pine needles
September 27th, 2023
Love the contrast of blossoms and pine needles