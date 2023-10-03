Previous
Boof sketch by 365projectclmutlow
150 / 365

Boof sketch

Something a bit different for today's photo. My sister lost her little dog Boof earlier this year and I wanted to do something special for her for her birthday. I edited a photo she had of him to made it look like a sketch drawing
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise