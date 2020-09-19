Previous
On the beach by 365projectdrewpdavies
Photo 732

On the beach

Day 2
Well this is the 1st day of my 50’s and no better way to spend it with a lovely beach walk in Devon. Shame the sun didn’t come out.. good company and scenery though. I love to be by the sea.
Drew p Davies

@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
