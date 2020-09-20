Sign up
Photo 733
Banjo
Day 3
It was a long standing joke that I would only be allowed a banjo with no strings. I received this amazing instrument for my birthday... and it has strings. Feeling so lucky.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Drew p Davies
@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
733
photos
10
followers
22
following
200% complete
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Views
3
Album
365 for 2017
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
banjo
