Banjo by 365projectdrewpdavies
Photo 733

Banjo

Day 3
It was a long standing joke that I would only be allowed a banjo with no strings. I received this amazing instrument for my birthday... and it has strings. Feeling so lucky.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Drew p Davies

@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
200% complete

Photo Details

