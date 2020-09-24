Previous
Leaky lock by 365projectdrewpdavies
Leaky lock

Day 7
A car service this morning. Due to Covid I now can’t have a while you wait appointment, so decided to go for a walk. This is the marina by Stratford upon Avon town centre. It didn’t stay bright and sunny for long.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Drew p Davies

@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
201% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great shot
September 24th, 2020  
