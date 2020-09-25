Previous
Old bridge

This is an old railway bridge over the river Avon. It’s now being used as a footpath and cycle track. I didn’t walk that far down the track... Next time
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Drew p Davies

@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
202% complete

