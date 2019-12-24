Previous
iambic pentameter (2) by 365projectltaylor
Photo 1437

iambic pentameter (2)

" And finally, while you are still puzzling over the mystery of things, there will come to you like a revelation the knowledge that most of the amazing picturesqueness of these streets is simply due to the profusion of ...." Lafcadio Hearn
24th December 2019

LTaylor

@365projectltaylor
