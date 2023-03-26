Previous
Vase of tulips at golden hour… by 365projectlyne
6 / 365

Vase of tulips at golden hour…

Was happy to be able to catch this light. The reflection was a bonus!
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Lyne

@365projectlyne
