Pay it forward… by 365projectlyne
7 / 365

Pay it forward…

Saw this book box with the pair of shoes at its feet while I was driving by.
Found this touching and generous at the same time…
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lyne

@365projectlyne
Paula Fontanini ace
I love this...touching photo and the colors are wonderful.
March 27th, 2023  
