7 / 365
Pay it forward…
Saw this book box with the pair of shoes at its feet while I was driving by.
Found this touching and generous at the same time…
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Lyne
@365projectlyne
Paula Fontanini
ace
I love this...touching photo and the colors are wonderful.
March 27th, 2023
