Previous
Next
IMG_7384 (2) by 365projectmaggiemay
1 / 365

IMG_7384 (2)

Neighbours garden after walk with my dog Maggie Took photo in AV with aperture of F11 in RAW. Cropped and saved in jpeg
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Jo and Maggie

@365projectmaggiemay
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise