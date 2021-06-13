Previous
Next
IMG_7784 (2) by 365projectmaggiemay
4 / 365

IMG_7784 (2)

I set off at 6am in the morning to the Bristol Harbourside with my dog for a walk and took camera with me took quite a lot but was unable to take phot of the SS Great Britain but this photo shows parts of the ship before she was restored.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Jo and Maggie

@365projectmaggiemay
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise