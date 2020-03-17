Sign up
49 / 365
Sorrell
Been photographing my wife's collectable doll for a contest on another site, thought I'd add it for today. Not supposed to be going out so loads of indoor and garden pictures to come, hope it doesn't get boring.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
MalH3
@365projectmalh3
