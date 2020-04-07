Sign up
Robin
He spent most of the day in the garden collecting bits for a nest
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
MalH3
@365projectmalh3
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
7th April 2020 3:05pm
Tags
birds
,
robin
,
gardenbirds
Susan Wakely
Ah. Such a lovely shot. I am always surprised how much noise comes from a robins flapping wings.
April 7th, 2020
