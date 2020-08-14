Sign up
200 / 365
Look at me, I am trying to take a picture
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
0
MalH3
ace
@365projectmalh3
214
photos
22
followers
16
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
14th August 2020 11:07am
Tags
bird
,
birdfeeder
,
sparrow
Frances Claydon
ace
Haha they never pose like you want them to, in fact they mostly fly away when they see my camera!
August 14th, 2020
