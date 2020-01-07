Previous
Hellebore by 365projectmaxine
Photo 924

Hellebore

Last year my hellebores became infested with something unpleasant, (not sure what). I cut them all back to the ground. Quite frankly I thought I'd done for them all. Delighted to see one of them coming up strongly.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

