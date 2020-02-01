Previous
First iris by 365projectmaxine
Photo 949

First iris

This iris was closed up when I spotted it. While I was looking at it a gust of wind blew it open.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
