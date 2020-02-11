Previous
I don't like snow by 365projectmaxine
Photo 959

I don't like snow

Molly wouldn't venture out yesterday when it was snowing, and this is as far as she got today before she turned and bolted back indoors.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
