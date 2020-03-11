Previous
Next
Birthday presents by 365projectmaxine
Photo 988

Birthday presents

My birthday presents this year seemed to take on an oriental theme. The little tree is cherry blossom, and very beautiful it is too.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise