Tulip by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1042

Tulip

I have been hugely impressed with the tulips this year. I love the way that so many of them change colour as they age.
4th May 2020

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely ...
May 4th, 2020  
