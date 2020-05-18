Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1056
Poppies
It was dull today, but the sun came out briefly whilst I was sitting having coffee, so i quickly took this of the self-seeded Welsh Poppies that have popped up all over the garden.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1056
photos
10
followers
18
following
289% complete
View this month »
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSLR-A230
Taken
18th May 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
poppies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They may pop all over the garden , but they are so pretty ! Lovely shot focus and dof !
May 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close