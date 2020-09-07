Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1168
Pontcysyllte Aqueduct
This is a UNESCO World Heritage site built by Thomas Telford between 1795 & 1805. The aqueduct is 126ft high and 12ft wide. It is the longest aqueduct in Great Britain and the highest canal aqueduct in the world.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1168
photos
9
followers
17
following
320% complete
View this month »
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th September 2020 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aqueduct
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Been there and done it -- did not walk it but took a canal boat over and back !Amazing piece of architecture !
September 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close