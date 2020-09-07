Previous
Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

This is a UNESCO World Heritage site built by Thomas Telford between 1795 & 1805. The aqueduct is 126ft high and 12ft wide. It is the longest aqueduct in Great Britain and the highest canal aqueduct in the world.
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Been there and done it -- did not walk it but took a canal boat over and back !Amazing piece of architecture !
September 7th, 2020  
