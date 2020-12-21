Sign up
Photo 1272
Happy Accident
Trying unsuccessfully to take a decent picture of a rather nicely decorated Christmas tree. This was a happy accident
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st December 2020 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas tree
