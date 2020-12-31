Previous
Next
At Kedleston Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1283

At Kedleston Hall

A beautiful frosty morning to lift the spirits. A Happy New Year and best wishes for a better 2021 to all my 365 friends.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise