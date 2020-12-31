Sign up
Photo 1283
At Kedleston Hall
A beautiful frosty morning to lift the spirits. A Happy New Year and best wishes for a better 2021 to all my 365 friends.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
winter
,
frosty
,
kedleston hall
