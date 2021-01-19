Previous
Rosemary by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1302

Rosemary

Coming into flower in my greenhouse. I have never noticed before what a beautiful flower rosemary has. It reminded me of an orchid.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
