Photo 1316
Snowdrops
So lovely to walk and see snowdrops on banks and verges
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
snowdrops
