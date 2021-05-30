Previous
Cat Plant! by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1433

Cat Plant!

My sister planted up this trough yesterday, it has become a favourite resting place for her rather large cat. I fear for the health of the plants underneath!
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
