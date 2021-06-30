Previous
Next
Middle level back garden by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1464

Middle level back garden

The rose has now become so big that we have had to prop up some of the branches. Although magnificent it has rather taken over so it may have to be cut back in the Autumn.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise