Photo 1474
Leaving Kirkwall
Sad to say farewell to Orkney. We got the overnight ferry from Kirkwall to Aberdeen. A wonderful holiday and I'm sure we'll be back again...
10th July 2021
10th July 2021
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1475
photos
14
followers
21
following
404% complete
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
10th July 2021 12:00am
Tags
ferry
,
orkney
