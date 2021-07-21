Sign up
Photo 1485
Bee on White
I went to the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park today. I have never seen white Eryngium before - I see that it's just as popular with bees as the blue is.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
2
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1485
photos
14
followers
21
following
406% complete
View this month »
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
21st July 2021 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
sea holly
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
July 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - hope the heat was not too much - Never seen the white variety , and would love an Eryngium white or blue in the garden ! fav
July 21st, 2021
