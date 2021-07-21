Previous
Next
Bee on White by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1485

Bee on White

I went to the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park today. I have never seen white Eryngium before - I see that it's just as popular with bees as the blue is.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
I like it
July 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - hope the heat was not too much - Never seen the white variety , and would love an Eryngium white or blue in the garden ! fav
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise