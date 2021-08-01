Previous
Looking for Pollen by 365projectmaxine
Looking for Pollen

This is a type of mint. It is a bit unruly, but I love it because the bees love it!
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
