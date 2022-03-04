Previous
Next
Cake and Coffee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1711

Cake and Coffee

I wish I could say that I made these myself...I bought them in town, with all proceeds going to Ukraine
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful little things.
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise