Sunflower a good mornin' by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1869

Sunflower a good mornin'

...as Glen Campbell said. A morning visit to this sunflower field a few miles from my home was a treat, and definitely put a smile on my face
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
