Previous
Next
Hot Colours in the Garden by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1889

Hot Colours in the Garden

I like the red of the lobelia with the orange and yellow of the rudbeckia behind
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - the colours of Autumn in the garden !
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise