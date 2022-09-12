Previous
Refuge by 365projectmaxine
Refuge

This is the Lindisfarne tidal causeway. The 'refuge' is the box on stilts into which people climb if they have not left enough time to safely make their way across.
12th September 2022

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
