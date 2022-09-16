Previous
Comma Butterfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1905

Comma Butterfly

This beautiful butterfly landed next to where I was sitting in the garden for a very short time. Luckily I had my phone handy.
16th September 2022

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

