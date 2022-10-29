Previous
Victoria Bridge at Mar Lodge by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1948

Victoria Bridge at Mar Lodge

Built in 1905, replacing an earlier wooden bridge built in 1848. The archway at the south end of the bridge says '1848 Victoria 1848', and '1905 Edward VII 1905' commemorating the construction of both bridges and the reigning monarch at the time.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Maxine Lathbury

