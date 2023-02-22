Previous
Violet by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2066

Violet

It is a real joy to find these little flowers amongst the thick leaves. I have a couple of clumps in the garden
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 22nd, 2023  
