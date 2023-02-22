Sign up
Photo 2066
Violet
It is a real joy to find these little flowers amongst the thick leaves. I have a couple of clumps in the garden
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
violet
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 22nd, 2023
