Village Duck Pond by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2074

Village Duck Pond

This is the village of Tissington in Derbyshire...a lovely place for a walk and coffee
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
