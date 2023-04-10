Previous
Dog's Tooth Violet by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2113

Dog's Tooth Violet

Very wet today, so popped into the garden during a brief respite. This is a shade loving plant and will very soon brighten up the garden with sunny yellow flowers.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
