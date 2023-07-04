Previous
Skara Brae by 365projectmaxine
Skara Brae

One of the houses in this neolithic settlement. The village was inhabited around 5000 years ago, and you can clearly see the furniture of stone dressers and box beds
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

