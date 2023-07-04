Sign up
Photo 2198
Skara Brae
One of the houses in this neolithic settlement. The village was inhabited around 5000 years ago, and you can clearly see the furniture of stone dressers and box beds
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
365
iPhone 14 Pro
4th July 2023 10:54am
Tags
skara brae
