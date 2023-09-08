Previous
Beach Party by 365projectmaxine
Beach Party

We had been for dinner at the Hive Beach Cafe in Dorset...although now dark there were still people on the beach partying.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
Wow! Fabulous cloud capture! The people on the beach add a little drama as well! Fav!
September 9th, 2023  
