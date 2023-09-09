Previous
Sunset Over Lyme Bay, Dorset by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2265

Sunset Over Lyme Bay, Dorset

I popped out of the restaurant this evening to take this, such a lovely sunset. The sun is setting over Lyme Regis in Dorset.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

Heather ace
A gorgeous capture, Maxine! Stunning sunset colours in the sky and on the water, and extra special with the people in silhouette! Fav! (a good thing you popped out of the restaurant :)
September 9th, 2023  
