Photo 2276
By the Back Door
It rained hard all day so I stayed in and took this photograph from the back door
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th September 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous rose bowing under the weight of the rain, great bokeh! fav
September 22nd, 2023
