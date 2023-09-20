Previous
Next
By the Back Door by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2276

By the Back Door

It rained hard all day so I stayed in and took this photograph from the back door
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous rose bowing under the weight of the rain, great bokeh! fav
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise