Previous
Next
Busy Little Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2283

Busy Little Bee

One of the climbing roses is flowering again...good for the bees
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet delicate little rose - the bee thinks so too !
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise