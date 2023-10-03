Previous
Next
Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2288

Bee

I bought this tray of winter pansies today and was delighted that this bee approved of my purchase
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise