Photo 2304
Geum
Back home to find that one of my geums is in flower again
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2
2
365
Public
geum
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - such a beautiful little flower - love its colour
October 19th, 2023
